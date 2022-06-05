Dada Morero elected ANC Joburg chair

Simon Motha beat challenger Phosane Mnqibisa for the deputy chairperson position. Motha received 153 votes while Mnqibisa received 143.

The 15th regional conference, held at the Idle Winds Lodge and Conference Centre in Centurion, finally took place after being postponed twice.

The first postponement was after a horrific car crash involving regional treasurer Mpho Moerane and the second was to allow branches facing disputes to rerun their branch biennial general meetings.

Moerane, who had been expected to contest for the regional chair position died a week after the car crash.

Moerane and Morero were expected to go head-to-head at the conference on different leadership slates. The former friends allegedly had a fallout six months ago over the mayorship of Johannesburg after the local government elections.

Earlier, support for Morero appeared to be consolidated as a large group of delegates publicly declared their support and sang: “Retlile mona go tlo go beya shoti warona [we are here to install our short man].”

A smaller grouping chanted: “Uzophatha uEunice [Eunice will take over]”.

The outcome of the Joburg conference will likely influence who becomes Gauteng ANC provincial chair as David Makhura is not standing for re-election.