Stan Mathabatha re-elected ANC chair in Limpopo

Stan Mathabatha has been re-elected ANC chairperson in Limpopo after his slate cleaned up at the provincial conference held outside Polokwane.

Mathabatha received more than double the votes of his challenger Dickson Masemola.

He is deputised by Florence Radzilani, a former mayor of Vhembe, who was mentioned in the VBS Mutual Bank forensic report as having asked for a “Christmas” present after the municipality invested R300m in the doomed bank.

Soviet Lekganyane lost the provincial secretary position to Ruben Madadzhe, also from the Vhembe region, while Basikopo Makamu got the nod as deputy secretary.

Nakedi Sibanda Kekana is the new provincial treasurer.

This is a developing story.

