Nelson Mandela Bay opposition coalition talks ‘close to finish line’

Smaller parties discuss divvying up positions with DA’s Zille but sticking points remain

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley -

Representatives of several smaller parties have met DA federal leader Helen Zille to put forward proposals for the allocation of positions in a new Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral executive committee.



The proposals, submitted during a meeting on Thursday, were made subject to the signing of a coalition deal and the removal of the fraught ANC-led governing coalition in the metro...