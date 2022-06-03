EFF threatens national shutdown over fuel prices — what you need to know

The EFF says it is considering a national shutdown in response to the latest fuel price increases.

From Wednesday motorists are forking out R2.43 more per litre for 93 octane petrol and R2.33 per litre for 95 octane. Diesel and illuminating paraffin have increased by R1.10/l and R1.56/l, respectively.

It costs R24.17/l for 95 unleaded and R23.94 for 93 unleaded. The wholesale price of diesel reached record highs, with high-sulphur 0.05% diesel priced inland at R23.09/l and low-sulphur 0.005% at R23.23/l.

In a joint statement, the departments of finance and mineral resources and energy said they would extend the R1.50 fuel levy holiday, which was due to expire on Tuesday, for another two months.