Politics

DA calls off Nelson Mandela Bay coalition talks

By Siyamtanda Capa - 03 June 2022

The DA has called off coalition talks to form a new government in Nelson Mandela Bay after the council voted in favour of the appointment of Lonwabo Ngoqo as city manager.

Ngoqo was voted in during a late-night meeting on Thursday after being given the nod by a majority of councillors after a motion of exigency to rescind the appointment of Noxolo Nqwazi as city manager was put to a vote. ..

