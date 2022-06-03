DA calls off Nelson Mandela Bay coalition talks

By Siyamtanda Capa -

The DA has called off coalition talks to form a new government in Nelson Mandela Bay after the council voted in favour of the appointment of Lonwabo Ngoqo as city manager.



Ngoqo was voted in during a late-night meeting on Thursday after being given the nod by a majority of councillors after a motion of exigency to rescind the appointment of Noxolo Nqwazi as city manager was put to a vote. ..