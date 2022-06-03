×

Politics

ActionSA confident ahead of KwaNobuhle by-election

Mandilakhe Kwababana
Digital reporter
03 June 2022

ActionSA is confident of victory in Nelson Mandela Bay as the party officially introduced its Ward 43 candidate, Thandazwa Cholani ,to KwaNobuhle residents on Thursday as it gears up for a by-election on July 6.

The seat in the ward became vacant after the death of  councillor Andile Andries, 45,  who was shot dead outside his home on May 2 alongside branch secretary Lubabalo Keso...

