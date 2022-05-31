All eyes on EFF as kingmaker in Knysna
As kingmaker in Knysna, EFF regional secretary Mbulelo Magwala is holding his cards close to his chest with the council expected to debate motions of no confidence on Tuesday that could see a change of political leadership in the municipality.
The DA has eight seats in the 21-seat council, the ANC seven, the Knysna Independent Movement two, Patriotic Alliance two and the EFF and Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (which votes with the ANC) one each...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.