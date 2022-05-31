All eyes on EFF as kingmaker in Knysna

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



As kingmaker in Knysna, EFF regional secretary Mbulelo Magwala is holding his cards close to his chest with the council expected to debate motions of no confidence on Tuesday that could see a change of political leadership in the municipality.



The DA has eight seats in the 21-seat council, the ANC seven, the Knysna Independent Movement two, Patriotic Alliance two and the EFF and Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (which votes with the ANC) one each...