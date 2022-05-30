Mzwandile Masina set for narrow win as ANC Ekurhuleni chair with 19 disputed votes to determine outcome

Preliminary results from the ANC Ekurhuleni conference show Mzwandile Masina has clinched a third term as regional chair.

The provisional results announced at the conference held at Indaba Hotel in Fourways show Masina narrowly won by 163 votes, beating his rival Doctor Xhakaza, who received 151 votes.

A total of 19 votes have been set aside over disputes relating to the authenticity of branches.

It is expected the disputes will be cleared and the votes counted by Wednesday and the final results declared.

The results could go either way, with Masina expecting four of the 19 votes to be in his favour.

Masina and his grouping believe those results will not change the outcome.

They believe four votes will be disqualified, leaving the Xhakaza grouping with at least 11 votes to take their numbers to 162.

Speaking to TimesLIVE after the announcement of the results, Masina said his win was further proof people continue to have confidence in him.

“I feel humbled by the membership of the ANC, that they still have confidence in me to lead them for the term. I don’t take it easily. I know my first duty is to make sure we unite the ANC,” Masina said.

The narrow margin which Masina has provisionally won is indicative of a leader slowly losing power in his region.