David Makhura slams ANC Ekurhuleni ‘war zone’ conference

The ANC Ekurhuleni conference feels like a war zone.

This is according ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura who used his keynote address at the opening of the party's regional conference on Saturday to condemn the infighting that has seen heavily-armed security guarding the conference venue.

This follows violent scenes at the conference venue, the Indaba Hotel in Fourways

Dozens of heavily-armed men dressed in black have been spread across the venue, especially around the gate area.

“When you walk around here it’s like a war zone. This must make us ashamed as ANC members,” Makhura said. “I see arms. I see the sort of things happening that says this is not a conference of the ANC. We must be ashamed.”

Chairs, bricks and fists flew between delegates and security during the registration of delegates in Boksburg and Fourways on Friday over disputes and unhappiness over some branches being excluded from the conference for failing to meet certain requirements.

Violence also broke out over concerns around the delay of registrations. Makhura tore into the delegates saying he has seen weapons at the venue that he has never seen before at an ANC conference.