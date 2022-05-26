×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Zwelinzima Vavi retains Saftu general secretary role

By TimesLIVE - 26 May 2022
The outcome of voting for Saftu's national office bearers was announced in the early hours of Thursday, the last day of its heated congress.
The outcome of voting for Saftu's national office bearers was announced in the early hours of Thursday, the last day of its heated congress.
Image: Saftu vis Twitter

Zwelinzima Vavi has retained his position as general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) at its heated national congress in Bokburg, Ekurhuleni.

Vavi received 389 votes against 300 for KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Moses Mautsoe, who had been nominated by its biggest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), to go head-to-head with Vavi for the powerful position.

Ruth Ntlokotse fended off Mac Chavalala for the position of president.  

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read