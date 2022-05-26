Zwelinzima Vavi retains Saftu general secretary role

Zwelinzima Vavi has retained his position as general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) at its heated national congress in Bokburg, Ekurhuleni.

Vavi received 389 votes against 300 for KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Moses Mautsoe, who had been nominated by its biggest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), to go head-to-head with Vavi for the powerful position.

Ruth Ntlokotse fended off Mac Chavalala for the position of president.

TimesLIVE