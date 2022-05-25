'You are sleeping on the job': EFF to public works minister De Lille

Graham-Maré highlighted that in the department’s annual performance plan for the next financial year, only two outcomes are listed under “administration” in the property management trading entity (PMTE) for the next financial year, “spend of the allocated budget” and “percentage financial performance level”.

“One would think that spending your budget would be a given. Not exactly something you would need to write down officially as a reminder for an entity with a budget of R18.3 billion for the next financial year. But that is exactly the case with the PMTE,” she said.

Graham-Maré said it could be because the entity had managed to spend only between 82% and 93% of their budget over the past five years.

“They need prompting. And yet, it is this entity that receives the largest chunk of cash allocated to the department of public works and infrastructure.”

The PMTE is the entity responsible for the property portfolio of the government and is responsible for construction project management and infrastructure build.

“And, unsurprisingly, it is this entity that is responsible for facilities management. Of the money that the PMTE did spend in the latest financial year, 59% of its budget was spent on operating and leases and a mere 28% on repairs and maintenance.

“In other words, this entity spends twice as much money on other people’s property than it does on maintaining the properties for which it is the custodian,” said Graham-Mare.

Even their leasing operation was poorly handled, especially after De Lille’s instruction that the department cease paying month-to-month leases, she said.