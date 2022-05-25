ANC Joburg conference postponed yet again
The ANC's Johannesburg regional conference has again been postponed.
The postponement comes two days before about 200 delegates were expected to gather at the Cedarwoods Hotel in Woodmead to, among others, elect new regional leaders.
Initially scheduled for the weekend of May 13, the conference was postponed after the car crash involving regional treasurer Mpho Moerane, who was expected to contest for the top position. Moerane died a week later and was buried in a civic funeral on Sunday.
On Wednesday, regional task team co-ordinator Dada Morero said a decision was taken to postpone the conference to next weekend.
This was to allow branches facing disputes to rerun their branch biennial general meetings.
“The RTT noted that there are [a] few branches that are required to reconvene their BBGMs due to appeals on their disputes and therefore the regional task team has resolved to postpone the conference to June 3 to 5 to give branches an opportunity to re-run.
“To this end, the RTT is calling on the people of Johannesburg to come out in numbers to vote for the ANC in the forthcoming ward 53 by-election on June 1.”
Moerane and Morero were expected to go head-to-head at the conference on different leadership slates. The former friends allegedly had a fall-out six months ago over the mayorship of Johannesburg after the local government elections.
Morero’s preferred top five has Simon Motha as his deputy, regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye as secretary, Nomoya Mnisi as deputy secretary and former speaker Nonceba Molwele as regional treasurer.
Moerane’s line-up had Eunice Mgcina as his deputy, Justice Nkalonkulu as regional secretary, Loyiso Masuku as deputy secretary and Maxwell Metsamba for regional treasurer.
It was not immediately clear who from the line-up would replace Moerane as chair contender, but it is believed Mgcina’s name will be put forward.
TimesLIVE
