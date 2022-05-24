It must worry us that people see ANC as liars and thieves: Mbeki to youth league

If there is corruption in government, then it means ANC members are part of it, added Mbeki.

He went on to say: “The veterans' league of the ANC decided two years back that it was necessary to implement the decision of the national conference on ANC renewal. That conference said there must be renewal and added ‘for the survival of the movement’.”

He said when meeting in Nasrec in 2017 some could already see that “if we do not act on this renewal thing, the ANC will die ...”

The conference said the national executive committee [NEC] must attend to the process and report what it has done to the national general council [NGC].

“It wanted urgent action, but because there was no movement, the veterans' league said we are offering to intervene. We are not interested in positions, we do not support factions, renewal is going to be a very challenging thing but these are experienced cadres of the movement who are ready to make a contribution to the renewal of the organisation.”

One of the proposals was on vetting the current membership of the ANC. “They then proposed a screening process so that we can avoid factionalism, a process to go through this membership and make recommendations on what should happen.”

This would ensure that the ANC had the right quality of members. “It is very important to ensure that the quality of cadres is right, because if we don’t we are going to lose the capacity to lead because people won’t accept [those elected].”

When the ANC took a decision to expand its membership by a million, Mbeki said, “we were not careful to say do we have the capacity to process that number of people. We didn’t have the capacity.”

Mbeki said it might be necessary for the veterans' league to speak to the youth league's national youth task team to help explain what the concept of renewal means.

On the matter of a constitutional democracy vs a parliamentary democracy, Mbeki said: “If you look at the document Ready to Govern, you will find the reference to this matter relating to the discussions that took place.

“The decision of the movement was to say let’s have a constitutional democracy. Even elected structures like parliaments need to be governed by certain values. Elections take place in five years and we are making an observation to what has happened to us as a movement and the decline in the quality of membership.

“We like elections and the ANC will have MPs in parliament in the majority. What happens if the majority of them reflect that decline in membership? So it’s said that whoever gets elected, there is a particular set of values which a liberated SA must honour and we will put them in the constitution and they are binding.”