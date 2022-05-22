DA waves red flag over Mthethwa’s plan to remove Afrikaans from Taal Monument

Marais urged Mthethwa to reconsider the Taal Monument name change plan, which he is reported to support “on the grounds of inclusivity”.

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the minister has already scrapped the plan for a 100m flag at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

The MEC said: “It is time that we start examining how we are spending public funds in the name of social cohesion, if the actions that are being taken will lead to further divides in the country.

“Public funds for arts and culture should be properly spent on supporting our artists and the development of our indigenous languages, rather than on hollow grand gestures.”

Marais said the Taal Monument symbolises the diversity and growth of the Afrikaans language. “It is an important part of our country’s history and the name is directly connected to its origin and meaning.

“To change the name would take away from the historical value of the Afrikaans language. We must ensure that we do not lose sight of the importance of protecting all our indigenous languages in our aim to give equal access and representation to all.”