ANC looks at allowing non-members to contest under its banner in bid to regain public trust

The ANC wants to allow non-members to contest municipal and national elections under its name, a move designed to help restore public confidence in a party battling a credibility crisis.

This proposal is contained in the governing party's discussion document on organisational renewal released for public and internal debate ahead of its policy conference scheduled for the end of July.

The proposal could become a formal party policy should it receive majority support at the conference and be adopted as a resolution at the national congress set to take place in December.

The party admitted to continued failures to affect transformation and proposed changes in the system used to elect leaders.

“It needs to be substantially broadened, so we can use the best available human resources to serve our people. To this end, a new process must be devised to elect such public representatives, at all levels of government, to achieve the optimal outcomes to enable the ANC to access the best human resources to make it a successful governing party which delivers to our people.

“Consideration should also be given to introducing a more objective fact-based performance management system of all ANC public representatives. So, we retain those performing well and not lose skills because of subjective processes and factional activity in the ANC,” said the party.

Historically, the party appointed leaders to top positions in the state, its organs or to SOEs through its controversial cadre deployment policy which is now subject to a court process.