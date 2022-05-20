Troon wants vandalised traffic lights replaced with circles
At least 10 traffic and pedestrians lights along the R75 between Gqeberha and Kariega are not working, with some being dug out from the ground.
But due to budget constraints and repeated incidents of vandalism, safety and security portfolio head and GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon has proposed the damaged traffic lights be replaced with traffic circles...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.