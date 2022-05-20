Troon wants vandalised traffic lights replaced with circles

Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



At least 10 traffic and pedestrians lights along the R75 between Gqeberha and Kariega are not working, with some being dug out from the ground.



But due to budget constraints and repeated incidents of vandalism, safety and security portfolio head and GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon has proposed the damaged traffic lights be replaced with traffic circles...