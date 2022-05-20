×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Troon wants vandalised traffic lights replaced with circles

Premium
Siyamtanda Capa
Senior Politics Reporter
20 May 2022

At least 10 traffic and pedestrians lights along the R75 between Gqeberha and Kariega are not working, with some being dug out from the ground.

But due to budget constraints and repeated incidents of vandalism, safety and security portfolio head and GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon has proposed the damaged traffic lights be replaced with traffic circles...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read