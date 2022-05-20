Mayor scrambles to bring Treasury back to table

MEC probing claims metro not using seconded water experts as day zero looms

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The city is scrambling to hold on to the high-level water team dispatched by the National Treasury to reinforce efforts to stave off day zero in Nelson Mandela Bay.



Insisting that she did not receive letters from deputy finance minister David Masondo, in which he threatened to withdraw the support — and later confirmed the withdrawal, mayor Eugene Johnson said she had asked for a meeting with Masondo to discuss the problem...