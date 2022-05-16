Phumzile van Damme defends Sol Plaatjie municipal spokesperson after viral video

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has defended Sol Plaatjie municipal spokesperson Thoko Riet after a video of her stuttering during an interview went viral on social media.

Riet, who was speaking on SABC News about a water shutdown in Kimberley, Northern Cape, stuttered as she spoke and forgot what the interviewer had asked.

She said the municipality was working on repairing “billions of leakages”.

The video circulated on social media with many, including DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille and DA MP Dean Macpherson, commenting on Riet's responses.

“Judging by this interview, it would seem that 30% is also a pass at the so-called 'school of government',” said Macpherson.