Maimane: R22m flag ‘a monument to the level of corruption in our nation’

One SA leader Mmusi Maimane is the latest to slam the R22m “monumental” flag project by the department of arts and culture.

The department is at the receiving end of criticism for its plan to spend R22m on a 100-metre tall “monumental” flag to serve as a national landmark and tourist destination. The plan is detailed in its annual performance plan for 2022/2023.

Taking to social media, Maimane questioned the price tag and called the flag "a monument to the levels of corruption in our nation".