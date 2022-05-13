Maimane: R22m flag ‘a monument to the level of corruption in our nation’
The department says there is a lack of appreciation and knowledge of the flag “in some quarters of the country”.
One SA leader Mmusi Maimane is the latest to slam the R22m “monumental” flag project by the department of arts and culture.
The department is at the receiving end of criticism for its plan to spend R22m on a 100-metre tall “monumental” flag to serve as a national landmark and tourist destination. The plan is detailed in its annual performance plan for 2022/2023.
Taking to social media, Maimane questioned the price tag and called the flag "a monument to the levels of corruption in our nation".
R22 million for a flag?— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 12, 2022
Then they say it’s a monument to democracy 😤. It’s a monument to the levels of corruption in our nation! https://t.co/orzTNoiD0U
“As part of the promotion of the national symbols and in keeping with our vision to inculcate love, passion and appreciation of this potent national symbol, the department has embarked on a process to conceptualise, design and install a national monumental flag with a flagpole that will be more than 100m in height.”
R5m is budgeted in 2022/2023 for geotechnical and other studies required before construction. A further R17m will be set aside in the 2023/2024 budget for the installation of the monumental Flag.
The EFF said the project shows the department has no idea how to allocate its budget. It said the money should instead be used for development of the arts.
“We call on [minister Nathi] Mthethwa to put the money he planned to use on his shameful flag project to good use and not insult our collective intelligence. The money can be used to develop local sports, invest in women’s football or create long-lasting infrastructure for the creative industry, not this senseless attempt at social cohesion,” said the EFF.
