‘I have seen people win elections on Twitter but not in reality’: Ronald Lamola tells Mzwanele Manyi

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has hit back at African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Mzwanele Manyi following his claims that people have no confidence in the judiciary.

Manyi this week shared the results of a Twitter poll he conducted asking his followers if they had confidence in the judiciary.

According to the results, of the 4,408 who participated in the poll, 72% voted no and 28% voted yes.

“Dear minister Ronald Lamola, ConCourt tweeps have spoken loud and clear,” said Manyi.

In his response, Lamola hinted he was not bothered by the results, saying they were not reality.

“I have also seen people win elections on Twitter but not in reality. But we must welcome all views. Thanks, comrade Mzwanele Manyi,” he said.