There's no tension between us — Babalo Madikizela

Despite being on opposing sides and contesting for the position of Eastern Cape provincial chair, Babalo Madikizela says he and Oscar Mabuyane remain close friends — in fact they are like brothers.

Speaking to Sowetan ahead of the Eastern Cape conference adopting credentials, Madikizela said he felt good about his numbers.

Drenched from singing alongside his lobby group Maliya, Madikizela said his supporters had put up a good fight against all odds.

During a late-night meeting on Thursday, Madikizela alluded to attempts of bribery in exchange for votes. He went as far as telling conference delegates and his supporters at the Absa stadium in East London to take the bribery money but “remain focused and but vote the right way.”

Asked about his relationship with Mabuyane since the two were contesting each other for provincial chair, Madikizela said they were still friends.

“My relationship with Mabuyane is still the same. We’re still friends, we’re more than friends, we’re more like brothers. Our relationship is solid, we talk almost every day. We’re fine and organisationally we’re still comrades so there’s aren’t any issues,” he said.