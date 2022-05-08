×

Politics

Qoboshiyane explains his reasons for joining Madikizela

By Siyamtanda Capa - 08 May 2022

Three months of talks with the clergy and a similar vision for the ANC's future were the deciding factors for Mlibo Qoboshiyane to abandon his attempt to take control of the party in the Eastern Cape. 

Instead, Qoboshiyane has joined forces with Babalo Madikizela, the MEC for public works who is up against ANC provincial task team (PTT) convener Oscar Mabuyane for the position of chair. ..

