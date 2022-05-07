Sisulu asks Ramaphosa for ANC probe into claims that leaders backed formation of COPE

ANC national executive committee member and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations that senior ANC leaders were behind the formation of splinter party COPE.

Her move comes after political commentator JJ Tabane alleged in an interview that ANC leaders — including Tito Mboweni, Trevor Manuel, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Enoch Godongwana — were responsible for the formation of COPE in the lead-up to the 2009 elections.

Sisulu made the request for an investigation in a letter to Ramaphosa this week, saying the allegations could not go unchecked.

Unhappy with the imminent presidency of Jacob Zuma, several ANC seniors formed and joined COPE after the party recalled Mbeki as president. They included Mosiua Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.