Branch votes in dispute will be 'quarantined' during ANC conference
ANC branches still in dispute will take part in the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference but their votes will be “quarantined”.
ANC NEC member Aaron Motsoaledi said if the votes had the potential to swing the outcome of the conference then the national dispute resolution committee would make a decision on the disputes raised. ..
