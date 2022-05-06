'Keep their bribe money but vote the right way', Babalo Madikizela tells supporters

"Take the money but do the right thing and remain focused."

Addressing his supporters in the early hours of Friday morning, ANC Eastern Cape chair hopeful Babalo Madikizela said they should not to be swayed by bribes, instead they must take the bribe but vote the right way.

Anticipating the other faction belonging to Oscar Mabuyane, who is seeking a second term as provincial chair, would offer bribes in exchange for votes, Madikizela told his supporters to accept the money, but turn around and continue to vote for him.

Speaking at Absa stadium in East London, Madikizela said: "They will give you money because they are part of the establishment. They are the haves.

"They have money, the have everything. This is the most important conference of the ANC in the history of the province. Therefore we must not lose focus, we must be disciplined.