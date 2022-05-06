ANC candidate Morris Ngabase wins Ward 20

Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 20 candidate councillor Morris Ngabase is ready to hit the ground running and will fulfil promises made in his first stint as the ward’s representative.

Ngabase was the winner of Wednesday’s by-election where he squared off with three other candidates from the EFF, AIM and Azapo.

He replaces the late Zwelandile Booi, who was shot while driving in Tshawuka Street, Kwazakhele, in February.

Ngabase was the ward’s councillor before being replaced by Booi in the 2021 local government elections.

At the top of his priority list is securing title deeds for residents and attending to decaying infrastructure in his ward, made up of Zwide and Kwazakhele.

“From the Matthew Goniwe area to Zwide, every day raw sewage is running in the streets.

“The municipality tries to constantly do repair jobs but the constant breakdowns are proof that the infrastructure needs to be overhauled.

“The number of people in these communities has also grown,” Ngabase said.

“Many people also do not have title deeds and that needs to be rectified.”

Ngabase became the ward councillor in 2019 after a by-election.

He plans to use his return to the office to complete what he started out doing and feels that his knowledge of the problems will assist him.

“There is nothing new since I have been in this position before.

“The problems in Ward 20 differ according to the voting districts and the one with the most problems is the Matthew Goniwe Hostel.

“That project was never completed and it is important that the metro finishes it,” he said.

Ngabase won with a total of 1,069 votes, which is 65.58% of the turnout.

The EFF received 16.26% of the vote and AIM 14.36%.

IEC regional manager Crosby Bacela said no incidents were reported during the runoff.

“In terms of voting everything went well and as planned, though we did not have the turnout percentage we wanted, which in my view did not go well,” Bacela said.

A total of 1,630 people voted, which is only 20% of the 8,124 people registered to vote in 2021.

“Many people did not go to vote.

“For instance, in one voting station, there are about 300 voters while most of those voting stations have about 2,000 people [registered].

“We need to still hear from the commission’s [provincial office] but from the look of things, we have not done well.

“They [people] did not come but on our side, we have done our best and have interacted with the communities,” Bacela said.

Clinching the seat was crucial for the ANC, which governs the metro with a minority government.

With the seat retained, the ANC now has 47 seats and the DA has 48.

Another by-election is in the making after the recent murder of Ward 43 councillor Andile Andries.

Andries was shot on Monday outside his home in Kariega with ANC branch secretary Lubabalo Keso.

No date has been set for the Ward 43 by-election.

HeraldLIVE