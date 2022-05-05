Strict Covid rules for ANC conference

Delegates at the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference this weekend will be expected to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or produce a negative PCR test that is not older than 72 hours.

Regional secretaries were told this on Tuesday in a letter by provincial task team co-ordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi.

He said this was a requirement, with the proof to be provided by delegates during registration on Friday at the Orient Theatre in East London.

“Delegates are urged to arrive early for the registration to finish on time,” Ngcukayitobi wrote.

“Proof of identity must be produced at the registration point.”

The sudden requirements were welcomed, with regional secretaries moving swiftly to ensure delegates were either vaccinated or had proof of a negative test.

Sarah Baartman regional task team co-ordinator Johannes Hobbs said the requirement for Covid-19 tests would help save lives.

“We have communicated this to all branches and we have not received any complaints so far,” Hobbs said.

“We believe this will protect us. There will be more than 1,500 delegates in a single venue.”

The Sarah Baartman region is yet to hold its regional conference but has previously named Oscar Mabuyane as its preferred candidate.

Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula wrote to delegates telling them to report to the party’s regional headquarters for Covid-19 vaccinations or PCR tests.

In OR Tambo, delegates were also being rounded up for the vaccination and PCR tests.

OR Tambo regional secretary Vinny Tsita said they were happy to comply with the requirement.

“It is common cause that everyone should be vaccinated. We should not be discussing this.

“The reality is that Covid-19 is still very much with us and we have to make sure.

“We should all be vaccinated, we are making the necessary plans for all our delegates to be vaccinated or tested,” Tsita said.

The conference will be held at the East London International Convention Centre from Friday to Sunday.

“All chronic medication patients must bring along their chronic medication,” he said.

At least 1,600 delegates from all eight regions in the Eastern Cape are expected to descend on the city’s ICC.

Meanwhile, Ngcukayitobi has requested an urgent virtual meeting with national executive committee officials.

Ngcukayitobi wrote to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Tuesday requesting a meeting to discuss outstanding matters, including issues around the WB Rubusana and Chris Hani regions.

Also up for discussion is the eligibility of people with pending national disciplinary committee of appeals cases to participate in the conference and the state of readiness for the provincial conference.

“The secretary-general’s office has been asked for some time to clarify this matter,” Ngcukayitobi wrote.

While nominations for the top five provincial positions will be made at the conference, several slates have emerged.

The main contenders include provincial task team convener Mabuyane and treasurer Babalo Madikizela, whose names have been thrown in for the position of chair.

Bhisho MPL Mlibo Qoboshiyane is also gunning for the position.

