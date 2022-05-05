Stakes high in Ward 20 by-election

Voting got off to a slow start in a potentially crucial by-election in Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 20 on Wednesday, but an electoral official said he expected turnout to pick up later in the day.

The ANC, AIM, EFF and Azapo all fielded candidates for the by-election after the seat — an ANC stronghold — became vacant because of the killing of councillor Zwelandile Booi in February.

Securing the seat will be crucial for the ANC, which leads the coalition that runs the Bay after it and the DA secured 48 council seats each in the November 1 local government election.

Blind and accompanied by her daughter, Yamkela, Lulama Maswana cast her vote at the Kwazakhele High School voting station at midday.

Maswana, 44, said her vote was for the township’s blind people, who she said had been left behind by the politicians.

“What we are hoping for from the incoming councillor as disabled people is that they help us at the Masihlume Disabled Organisation [which provides people with skills].”

At JK Zondi Primary, also in Kwazakhele, 21-year-old Sinazo Mtsatse had to wait in a taxi for the electoral officers to assist her before she could cast her vote.

Mtsatse, a special needs voter, was accompanied by her cousin, Ntombizandile Mtsatse.

“She has never missed an election since she first got her ID,” Ntombizandile said.

At midday, there were no queues at the stations, with elderly voters making up a large part of the turnout.

IEC regional manager Crosby Bacela said: “We have had a good day so far, with all the stations opening on time.

“The turnout has been slow but that is because today is not a holiday and a lot of people are still at work.”

Bacela said the IEC expected the majority of voters to cast their ballots between 3pm and 7pm.

The ward’s other two voting stations were at Matthew Goniwe Primary and Nkuthalo Primary in Zwide.

All the stations were opened at 7am, with closure due at 9pm.

A total of 108 home visits had been made by the IEC on Tuesday to assist elderly and special needs voters.

“We managed to get 60% of the people who applied.

“It was unfortunate because it was pensioner’s day and in many of the cases we were told the voters had gone to get their money,” Bacela said.

A total of 7,900 people were registered to vote in the ward, 559 of them special voters.

Bacela said he expected the results to be sent to the municipality on Thursday.

No incidents were reported at any of the stations.

“Everything is going very well so far.

“There is load-shedding expected but we have made arrangements.”

All the candidates were happy with the day’s proceedings.

ANC candidate Morris Ndabashe said he was confident the party would retain the ward.

“People will vote for the ANC.

“They have always had confidence in the party.

“Any problems were those of individuals but the party and its support are strong here,” he said.

Azapo candidate Hurbert Monyane said the party was confident it would have its first councillor represented in council.

“We are more than confident. We will not be threatened by party regalia.

“We worked hard and now we wait,” Monyane said.

AIM candidate Mfundo Ngcelwane said: “We know some parties [were] trying to get up to their tricks but that was not successful.

“The election is going well and people are ready for change.”

The EFF’s Alice Moeketsi said people in the ward were ready for “someone young and progressive who will bring youth issues to the fore”.

HeraldLIVE