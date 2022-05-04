Vaccination proof or PCR test needed to attend elective conference, regions told

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Delegates at the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference this weekend will be expected to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or produce a negative PCR test that is not older than 72 hours.



Regional secretaries were told this on Tuesday in a letter by provincial task team co-ordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi...