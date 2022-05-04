Vaccination proof or PCR test needed to attend elective conference, regions told
Delegates at the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference this weekend will be expected to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or produce a negative PCR test that is not older than 72 hours.
Regional secretaries were told this on Tuesday in a letter by provincial task team co-ordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi...
