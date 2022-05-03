Phumzile Van Damme to Elon Musk: 'Grant anonymity to whistle-blowers but not peddlers of disinformation'

Phumzile Van Damme says social media platform Twitter should protect users who are whistle-blowers by granting them anonymity but not peddlers of hate speech and disinformation.

The former DA MP chimed in on an exchange between Musk and US politician Mike Huckabee.

Huckabee reached out to Musk, CEO of Tesla, who recently bought Twitter, saying he hopes he will ensure that users use their real names and be accountable for tweets they put out.

“Be man or woman enough to stand by what you say! If you can’t own it don’t say it,” he said, to which Musk responded by saying an important balance needed to be struck by ensuring anonymity to those who need it.