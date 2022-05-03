Eusebius on TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Is the ANC too far gone to modernise?
Is the ANC too far gone to modernise?
That was the framing question of this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, in which ANC member Chrispin Phiri articulated his critique of his party’s suboptimal internal electoral processes.
Listen to a section of the conversation here:
