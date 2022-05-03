×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Is the ANC too far gone to modernise?

Eusebius McKaiser
Contributor and analyst
03 May 2022
The discussion finds that the ANC's history has led to an opaque and insufficiently democratic set of practices.
The discussion finds that the ANC's history has led to an opaque and insufficiently democratic set of practices.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Is the ANC too far gone to modernise?

That was the framing question of this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, in which ANC member Chrispin Phiri articulated his critique of his party’s suboptimal internal electoral processes.

Listen to a section of the conversation here: 

To listen to the full episode and read the full article, go here

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alinea Online Reading and Writing App | Explanatory Demo Video
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...

Most Read