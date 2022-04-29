Zuma's decision to appoint Mosebenzi Zwane as mineral resources minister was 'likely influenced by the Guptas'

Former president Jacob Zuma's decision to replace Ngoako Ramatlhodi with Mosebenzi Zwane as mineral resources minister was, on the probabilities, influenced by the Guptas.

That is the view expressed in the latest chapter of the state capture report published on Friday.

“Zwane had co-operated with the Guptas while serving as MEC in the Free State provincial government where his departments [namely the department of agriculture and, later, the department of human settlements] had performed very poorly and he was brought specially into the National Assembly so that President Zuma could appoint him as minister of mineral resources,” reads the report.