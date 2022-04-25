DA mulls asking court to resolve Nelson Mandela Bay city boss stalemate

Party briefs media on efforts to bring back stability to Bay

By Siyamtanda Capa -

The DA is prepared to ask the courts to resolve uncertainty swirling around who is legally in charge of Nelson Mandela Bay’s administration.



This is if the council fails to resolve the impasse at a council meeting scheduled for Tuesday to deal with the 2021/2022 adjustment budget and the 2022/2023 draft budget...