ANC dispels Jessie Duarte death rumours

The ANC has dismissed rumours on social media that its deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has died.

In a statement on Sunday, the party slammed those peddling rumours about Duarte, who has not been at work since she took time off due to health reasons almost six months ago.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe slammed the social media rumours as fake news.

“The ANC has learnt with great shock of fake news messages doing rounds that our deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has passed away. These fake news messages are very inhumane, barbaric, inconsiderate and very hurting to the person of the DSG, her family, friends, comrades as well as to the broader mass democratic movement.

“The ANC categorically dismisses these nonsensical claims peddled by some through fake news messages across social and mainstream media platforms. The DSG has been ill for some time and is now well on the road to full recovery. The ANC is encouraged by the DSG, comrade Duarte’s display of strength on a daily basis and look forward to her imminent return to office,” said Mabe.

Mabe said those responsible for the dissemination of the malicious and insensitive rumours should immediately refrain from doing it.

He said the rumour-mongers are causing unnecessary panic within the ANC and Duarte’s family, friends and comrades.

“However should the peddlers of the misleading rumours persist, the ANC will be left with no choice but to approach relevant authorities to investigate the origins and accordingly act upon those responsible.

“We are appreciative of the continued support that the family is giving to the DSG. We further commend our national officials, members of the national executive committee and all those who took their time to visit the DSG in person and many others who continue to convey well wishes.

“The outpouring messages of support and prayers have contributed immensely to the DSG’s road to recovery. We also convey our words of gratitude to the medical team for their professional service.”

Mabe said the ANC will continue to offer moral support to the DSG and also update the nation at large on progress relating to her recovery.

Duarte has been acting ANC secretary-general since the party suspended Ace Magashule last year but her duties have been taken over by treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and NEC member Gwen Ramakgopa while she recuperates.

