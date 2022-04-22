Western Cape premier Alan Winde reshuffles executive and introduces new portfolios

Mitchell, who has been MEC for transport since 2021, had a baptism of fire. He has had to take on the taxi industry during deadly taxi wars and strikes.

Winde said he “has already adopted a courageous, hands-on approach to addressing some of the challenges that we face in this sector".

“Our focus on mobility will go much further, however, by establishing the partnerships and strategies that are needed to fix what is broken so that people can get to work, to school and to family safely through an affordable and reliable public transport system. It will also oversee our provincial traffic operations, using new technology to keep our road users safe.”

Winde said Maynier had “championed efforts to remove barriers to growth as well as supported small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic” during his time as MEC for finance and economic opportunities.

“He, therefore, has a first-hand understanding of the major unemployment challenge that our country faces, especially among our youth, as well as the serious fiscal challenges that impact our core mandates, including education.

“We believe strongly that skills development through a quality education system is a fundamental way to solve our country’s youth unemployment problem and so David’s passion for job creation, skills development and innovation, as well as his commitment to excellence and his ability to work with partners outside government, will add new momentum to this important core mandate.”