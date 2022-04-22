×

Politics

The battle for ANC’s top Eastern Cape position

Mabuyane and Madikizela come with strong credentials, but both are under a cloud

22 April 2022

An economist with at least 10 years of experience in top positions in the ANC or a businessman with a town planner background who is passionate about economic transformation in the Eastern Cape.

This sums up the two main contenders that scores of delegates will have to choose between at the upcoming ANC Eastern Cape conference to be the party’s chair...

