ANC rivals clash over Eastern Cape conference delay

Mabuyane’s camp denies losing ground as main challenger questions postponement

By Siyamtanda Capa -

While Oscar Mabuyane has rejected claims that he is losing support to control the ANC in the Eastern Cape ahead of the party’s provincial elective conference, main rival Babalo Madikizela has questioned the abrupt postponement of the event.



The two main contenders in the race for the party’s top position in the province lead formidable groupings, with the campaign to garner support from the ANC’s s eight regions too close to call...