‘You’re delusional if you think my resignation had anything to do with you’: Ntuli hits back at Zille
Former DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Mbali Ntuli has come out guns blazing in response to claims by federal council chairperson Helen Zille that she missed several meetings before resigning from the party last month.
During an interview with 702 on Tuesday, Zille said Ntuli had missed a federal council meeting and hadn’t attended meetings “for a long time.” She said Ntuli had said she was unsure whether she would make the meeting.
“I said that was not good enough, you have a responsibility to the people who voted for the DA and who put you in the council,” said Zille.
On Wednesday Ntuli said she resigned from the federal council in 2021 and shared WhatsApp messages between her and Zille to this effect.
You and I both know that our only professional interaction @helenzille,thank god, was Federal Council meetings. I resigned from Fed council a year ago. You are aware of this, so what meetings could I have possibly missed from a post I didn’t occupy? https://t.co/h33bAnbz3z pic.twitter.com/b44U3HERMZ— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 20, 2022
She also shared correspondence between her and Zille regarding her attendance at the federal council meeting. The e-mails are dated February 25 2022.
In the e-mail sent by Zille, she raised concern that Ntuli hadn’t indicated whether she would attend the federal council meeting despite her resignation a year ago.
You then sent a baffling email this year asking why I hadn’t attended meetings since last year knowing full well I had resigned.I could only surmise you really wanted me there so I sent you a correction email. You neither responded nor apologised for your mistake. 🤷🏾♀️ @helenzille https://t.co/h33bAnbz3z pic.twitter.com/GOtX7Vi8Hb— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 20, 2022
Ntuli, said she could not let Zille’s false claim go unaddressed as this could negatively impact her future dealings.
“I must address this because it creates a perception of me which could influence my dealings with new people going forward. You should resist the urge to always try to get the last silly word in.”
She accused Zille of bad leadership and denied she influenced her resignation from the party.
“To be clear, I am saying you are delusional if you think my resignation had anything to do with you. You know I’m not scared of you and don’t like you, so you don’t feature in things I concern myself with. Please try to do the same with me,” she tweeted.
Admit @helenzille that you aren’t running things very well what with being the Chair,CEO&leader all at once it can’t be easy to keep simple registers &see who are members of your council and who aren’t but then don’t spew misinformation about people. You should apologise to me. https://t.co/h33bAnbz3z— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 20, 2022
In her resignation letter Ntuli said the current political system and its parties were not focused on making SA the equitable and just country it needed to be.
Although she did not announce her next move, she said she would not join another political party as she will focus her time to “get back on the ground and help real change makers make our country better”.
