‘You’re delusional if you think my resignation had anything to do with you’: Ntuli hits back at Zille

Former DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Mbali Ntuli has come out guns blazing in response to claims by federal council chairperson Helen Zille that she missed several meetings before resigning from the party last month.

During an interview with 702 on Tuesday, Zille said Ntuli had missed a federal council meeting and hadn’t attended meetings “for a long time.” She said Ntuli had said she was unsure whether she would make the meeting.

“I said that was not good enough, you have a responsibility to the people who voted for the DA and who put you in the council,” said Zille.

On Wednesday Ntuli said she resigned from the federal council in 2021 and shared WhatsApp messages between her and Zille to this effect.