Politics

‘You’re delusional if you think my resignation had anything to do with you’: Ntuli hits back at Zille

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
20 April 2022
Former DA KwaZuul-Natal MP Mbali Ntuli has dismissed claims made by Helen Zille that she missed party meetings before her resignation. File image.
Image: Gallo Images

Former DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Mbali Ntuli has come out guns blazing in response to claims by federal council chairperson Helen Zille that she missed several meetings before resigning from the party last month.

During an interview with 702 on Tuesday, Zille said Ntuli had missed a federal council meeting and hadn’t attended meetings “for a long time.” She said Ntuli had said she was unsure whether she would make the meeting. 

“I said that was not good enough, you have a responsibility to the people who voted for the DA and who put you in the council,” said Zille.

On Wednesday Ntuli said she resigned from the federal council in 2021 and shared WhatsApp messages between her and Zille to this effect. 

She also shared correspondence between her and Zille regarding her attendance at the federal council meeting. The e-mails are dated February 25 2022.

In the e-mail sent by Zille, she raised concern that Ntuli hadn’t indicated whether she would attend the federal council meeting despite her resignation a year ago.

Ntuli, said she could not let Zille’s false claim go unaddressed as this could negatively impact her future dealings. 

I must address this because it creates a perception of me which could influence my dealings with new people going forward. You should resist the urge to always try to get the last silly word in.”

She accused Zille of bad leadership and denied she influenced her resignation from the party. 

“To be clear, I am saying you are delusional if you think my resignation had anything to do with you. You know I’m not scared of you and don’t like you, so you don’t feature in things I concern myself with. Please try to do the same with me,” she tweeted. 

In her resignation letter Ntuli said the current political system and its parties were not focused on making SA the equitable and just country it needed to be.

Although she did not announce her next move, she said she would not join another political party as she will focus her time to “get back on the ground and help real change makers make our country better”.

