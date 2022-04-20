Johnson declines to call council meeting to deal with budget

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson has refused to buckle to pressure and call a special council meeting after a majority of councillors asked her to do so to deal with the 2021/2022 adjustment budget.

In a petition sent to Johnson last week, 61 councillors asked her to call for a special meeting to deal with the adjustment budget once and for all.

It was signed by the DA, EFF, FF Plus, ACDP and UDM ,with the parties giving Johnson 72 hours from Thursday to convene a meeting.

Johnson, however, did not respond to the request or approach the speaker’s office, stating it was not in her powers to call a council meeting.

But UDM spokesperson Yongama Zigebe said Johnson’s decision not to honour the request was another example of how she had decided not to account to the council.

“If a majority of councillors with or without the mayor request the speaker in writing to convene a special council meeting, the speaker must convene a meeting at a time set out in the request.

“Such meeting shall not take place before the expiry of five business days of receipt of the request,” Zigebe said.

FF+ councillor Bill Harrington said they did not expect Johnson to call the meeting.

“The ANC is trying to put the metro under administration because they want to keep control of it.

“It does not matter to them whether service delivery is completely suspended to achieve that goal,” Harrington said.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said it was crucial that there be clarity about the adjustment budget.

“Since she did not respond to us, we are now trying to have a contact meeting with her so that she can know that the majority of councillors want a meeting and that it is crucial.

“There needs to be certainty in the city because services are now being affected.”

On Monday, DA leader Rano Kayser wrote a letter to Johnson to ask for a meeting with her in his capacity as the DA caucus leader.

“The instability in the city has led to basic service delivery issues not being addressed,” Kayser wrote.

“Fining an amicable solution to the issues above will be beneficial to both the municipality and the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay.”

In response to questions on why Johnson had not tried to have the meeting convened, her spokesperson, Thango Lamani, said: “It is the speaker who has authority to convene a council meeting and not the mayor.”

