‘Change is coming,’ Ramaphosa promises furious Free State residents

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised sweeping changes in the troubled Mangaung metro after his presidential imbizo visit to Bloemfontein in the Free State.

“Some of you are saying that it’s only clean when I am here. You should see our presence here as the beginning of a process that is going to lead to change. Change is here and on its way in Mangaung,” Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

Thousands of residents used the imbizo to tell Ramaphosa about the hopes, dreams, disappointments and frustrations of living in the cash-strapped metro, which was placed under administration this week.

Ramaphosa and two dozen cabinet ministers gathered for the second post-state of the nation imbizo, which was held at Dr Molemela Stadium.

The visit comes days after the cabinet placed the metro under administration due to factional fighting, financial mismanagement and poor governance.