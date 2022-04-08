×

Politics

PA’S Gayton McKenzie sworn in as councillor in Karoo

Premium
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
08 April 2022

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie was elected as a representative for the Central Karoo District municipality on Thursday.

He was also sworn in as a councillor of the Laingsburg municipality,  replacing councillor Mitchell Smith...

