×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Opposition moves to unseat ANC-led coalition

After weeks of council chaos, Bay parties sign petition calling for urgent meeting

By Siyamtanda Capa - 08 April 2022

Opposition parties and the UDM are a step closer to unseating the ANC-led coalition after the DA finally agreed to sign and submit a petition to call for an urgent council meeting.

This followed months of dilly-dallying by the DA, with insiders claiming the delay was due to the party’s provincial leader, Nqaba Bhanga, being too busy mapping out his return to Gqeberha as a possible mayor...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space

Most Read