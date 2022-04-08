Opposition moves to unseat ANC-led coalition
After weeks of council chaos, Bay parties sign petition calling for urgent meeting
Opposition parties and the UDM are a step closer to unseating the ANC-led coalition after the DA finally agreed to sign and submit a petition to call for an urgent council meeting.
This followed months of dilly-dallying by the DA, with insiders claiming the delay was due to the party’s provincial leader, Nqaba Bhanga, being too busy mapping out his return to Gqeberha as a possible mayor...
