Opposition moves to unseat ANC-led coalition

After weeks of council chaos, Bay parties sign petition calling for urgent meeting

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Opposition parties and the UDM are a step closer to unseating the ANC-led coalition after the DA finally agreed to sign and submit a petition to call for an urgent council meeting.



This followed months of dilly-dallying by the DA, with insiders claiming the delay was due to the party’s provincial leader, Nqaba Bhanga, being too busy mapping out his return to Gqeberha as a possible mayor...