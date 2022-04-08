International community ‘cannot be found isolating one party or bringing it to its knees’: Naledi Pandor

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has defended SA’s decision to abstain from a UN General Assembly vote that sought to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The decision not to vote had not been an indication of SA’s indifference to the ongoing situation, but the resolution would not bring about peace, she told members of the media on Friday.

“We are deeply concerned about the continuing conflict, the loss of lives and the deteriorating humanitarian situation,” she said.

“As a matter of urgency there must be a cessation of hostilities, which would be the first step in a comprehensive response to the humanitarian crisis. We continue to stress that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy is the only path to end the conflict.”