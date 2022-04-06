SACP calls for unity in Bay’s political squabbles

Put party squabbles aside — that was the request by the SA Communist Party in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday.

The SACP Mbuyiselo Ngwenda District held a media conference and urged the 13 parties that make up the city’s council to rather work together and get service delivery going.

Bay district chair Thobile Ntola said the SACP had held meetings with several parties about the future of the city.

He said some parties showed an interest in their views and were brutally honest about the state of the Bay.

Ntola said the metro was faced with many challenges such as water, electricity theft, budgets not being passed and internal coalition fights.

He said the parties should find a way to separate their squabbles and ensure their differences did not stop service delivery.

“This is all just a political power fight.

“All of the parties want to ensure the mayor and municipal manager come from their parties.

“But we must find a common ground because whether we like it or not we are all humans and drink the same water,” Ntola said.

He said there might be attacks on the SACP for their views but the party did not care about that.

“We are an independent party with our own views and opinions.

“We don’t want to see people suffering.”

Deputy district secretary Sindi Ibitoye said what was happening in the metro had affected the workers as well.

“We are saying everybody must come to the party as the door is open for everyone to fix the metro.

“It [city] belongs to us and we have got nowhere else to go,” she said.

HeraldLIVE