'Secrecy' around appointment of police commissioner 'a concern'

“The PSA urges the new commissioner to prioritise serving the country with honesty and diligence, without fear and favour, lest he find himself compromised and sucked into the politics at the expense of the very people and country that he must protect,” the PSA said.

AfriForum urged Masemola, to “not get bogged down in politics like many of his predecessors” but to focus on fighting crime.

“The timely appointment of the new national commissioner, after the recent termination of Gen Sitole’s contract, has negated the need for an acting commissioner and will hopefully lead to the stability, modernisation and renewal of trust that the SAPS so desperately needs.

“Having been part of the SAPS’ senior national leadership since 2016, Masemola should have a clear picture of the most pressing issues within the service,” AfriForum said. “If Masemola uses his knowledge and experience to focus on long-term improvements rather than mere short-term movements, he might be able to successfully lead the SAPS into the future,” said Guido Urlings, manager of support services for AfriForum’s community safety department.

The GOOD party welcomed Masemola’s appointment.

“By all accounts Gen Masemola is an experienced professional police officer who has served in the ranks in various leadership and management capacities — at both provincial and national level.

“Our fight against crime requires stable and competent police leadership and we trust that the new national police commissioner has the capacity to bring that,” GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said.

TimesLIVE