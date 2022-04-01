'Secrecy' around appointment of police commissioner 'a concern'
While a number of political parties have welcomed the appointment of the new national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, some have expressed concerns about the 'secretive process' which led to his appointment.
The DA said while it noted that Masemola was a career policeman, it had reservations regarding the appointment process.
“It is simply absurd that the appointment of a national police commissioner is not open to public scrutiny, especially as there is already precedent in the appointment of heads of Chapter 9 institutions, for instance,” DA MP Andrew Whitfield said.
The Freedom Front Plus echoed the sentiments.
It said it was regrettable that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not keep his word about appointing a panel of experts to make a recommendation for a commissioner, like he undertook in parliament towards its leader Dr Pieter Groenewald.
“The fact that the panel that was appointed consisted of two ministers (police, Bheki Cele and basic education, Angie Motshekga) and three directors-general under the chairmanship of former minister Sydney Mufamadi creates the impression that it is indeed just another political appointment,” the FF+ said.
The DA said Masemola’s key test will be his ability to stand up to “Cele’s bullying and efforts to micromanage the operational affairs of the police service”.
“The commissioner will have to prove to South Africans that he is independent and not merely minister Cele’s puppet. This will mean difficult and brave decisions that effectively combat corruption and crime, and also keep Cele from his dream of being both minister and commissioner.”
The Public Servants Association (PSA) wished Masemola a successful tenure as the national commissioner, noting that his predecessors did not manage to finish their terms.
“The PSA urges the new commissioner to prioritise serving the country with honesty and diligence, without fear and favour, lest he find himself compromised and sucked into the politics at the expense of the very people and country that he must protect,” the PSA said.
AfriForum urged Masemola, to “not get bogged down in politics like many of his predecessors” but to focus on fighting crime.
“The timely appointment of the new national commissioner, after the recent termination of Gen Sitole’s contract, has negated the need for an acting commissioner and will hopefully lead to the stability, modernisation and renewal of trust that the SAPS so desperately needs.
“Having been part of the SAPS’ senior national leadership since 2016, Masemola should have a clear picture of the most pressing issues within the service,” AfriForum said. “If Masemola uses his knowledge and experience to focus on long-term improvements rather than mere short-term movements, he might be able to successfully lead the SAPS into the future,” said Guido Urlings, manager of support services for AfriForum’s community safety department.
The GOOD party welcomed Masemola’s appointment.
“By all accounts Gen Masemola is an experienced professional police officer who has served in the ranks in various leadership and management capacities — at both provincial and national level.
“Our fight against crime requires stable and competent police leadership and we trust that the new national police commissioner has the capacity to bring that,” GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said.
