Ramaphosa promises 'consequence management' after July unrest investigations

“For one week and one day in July 2021 we stared into the heart of darkness. We watched in horror as parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were engulfed in violence, looting and destruction.

“We saw scenes of homes being ransacked and destroyed, and shops, businesses and warehouses being looted and torched, and of people being beaten and humiliated.

“We felt the greatest sense of betrayal that there were among us those who would go so far as to plot to destroy the country we have spent the past 28 years building.”

He repeated his statement of July 16 2021 that the events were “nothing less than a deliberate, co-ordinated and well-planned attack on our democracy ... intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken — or even dislodge — the democratic state”.

“There is the economic cost of more than R50bn that was wiped off our economy and the livelihoods of those who looked on helplessly as their businesses were damaged or destroyed. There is the cost to the families of those who lost their lives and those who were injured.”

The “chaos was used as a smokescreen to carry out acts of economic sabotage such as attacks on trucks carrying goods, raiding and torching shopping malls, factories and warehouses, and the blocking of roads and highways vital to economic activity”.