Judge labels Nelson Mandela Bay city manager row ‘utterly bizarre’
Bitter council spat as ‘if metro had decided to sue itself’
“Utterly bizarre” is how a judge has described the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s latest feud where councillors have asked the Gqeberha high court to decide who is in charge of the city’s administration.
In fact, judge Glenn Goosen said it would seem as if the metro had decided to sue itself...
