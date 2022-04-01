‘Embarrassed’ Mzwandile Masina to lay charges against mayor and speaker after council brawl

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said he would on Friday lay charges against Ekurhuleni speaker Raymond Dlamini and mayor Tania Campbell after he was dragged out of council chambers on Thursday.

Masina placed the blame on them after Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) members and private security officials dragged him out of council proceedings.

“I was badly beaten and am still ashamed that as an elected party representative, I could be manhandled that way. There was no fight. We just differed about the issues. They opted to use an iron first and humiliate us,” Masina said.

He also wanted the EMPD officers who threw him out of council to account, saying he was dragged out “like a hooligan and would have left the chambers had I been asked”.

A video clip of him being hauled out by the security officials went viral on social media.