DA 'lost the motion but won the argument': John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen believes while his party lost the vote on the motion of no confidence in the cabinet, it won the argument.

Steenhuisen was “addressing the nation” on Friday, two days are his party lost the historic vote.

He tabled a motion of no confidence in the entire cabinet during the state of the nation address debate in February.

Despite a public campaign asking South Africans to sign a petition to support the motion and pickets outside parliament on Wednesday, the motion did not succeed. The DA managed to get 131 votes vs 231 votes against.

“While this motion did not pass, it did succeed in publicly separating those elected public servants who serve their country from those who serve only their party.

“That doesn’t only include ANC MPs. The other benefit is that you get to see all the little proxy parties of the ANC stripped bare and exposed,” said Steenhuisen.