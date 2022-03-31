'You can’t have an ANC senior official saying I must resign': Dlamini won’t step down

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has dismissed suggestions by senior party officials that she step down from her position.

Dlamini was found guilty of perjury after a Constitutional Court judgment in 2018 on an inquiry into whether she should pay costs in her personal capacity for the social grants payments debacle.

Johannesburg magistrate Betty Khumalo said there was sufficient proof that Dlamini gave false evidence when she testified before an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court.

Dlamini is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, citing the ANC’s step-aside policy for members charged with corruption or serious crimes, said Dlamini must resign from her position.

“Normally what we do is allow a member to come to us. The guidelines say you must do it voluntarily. But if you don’t, you appear before the officials, you explain yourself. The officials then take a decision ... that you should step aside or even resign once convicted in a court of law,” said Mashatile.